McLeese Lake home destroyed by fire Monday, Aug. 22

“We arrived and it was completely engulfed,” said Ian Hicks, McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department

A home was destroyed by fire in McLeese Lake Monday, Aug. 22.

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Ian Hicks said the call came in at about 1 p.m. that there was fire on Lagerquist Road.

“We got to the house and it was completely engulfed in flames. It remained contained to the house itself, thanks to green grass and a dirt bank, but the neighbouring house’s siding was melting.”

Hicks said everybody is safe and sound.

“We are still in the process of mopping it up,” Hicks said Monday just before 5 p.m.

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth said local residents went to the scene to safely do what they could, but it appears the home will be a complete write off.

“The cause is currently unknown,” Forseth said. “My heart goes out to the homeowners.”

Forseth and Hicks confirmed the house was a mobile home with an addition.



