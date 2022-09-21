Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has plummeted by $70 billion in 2022, so far.

Business Insider reports that the drop has bumped Zuckerberg down to the 20th richest person in the world. At the start of the year, the Facebook founder’s estimated worth was at $125 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That number has since fallen to $55.3 billion, a loss of over 55 per cent.

Forbes now estimates the Meta CEO’s net worth at $55.3 billion.

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

The company announced it would shift to a ‘metaverse’ and unveiled a massive rebrand in October of 2021.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Following the announcement, Facebook went on to report its first-ever decline in users. In the last quarter of 2021, the social media platform lost nearly one million daily active users. In the second quarter, Meta’s net income dropped 36 per cent, resulting in a loss of over $3 billion.

This year, Meta has cut down on hiring amid an economic downturn, which has sent shockwaves through the tech sector. According to Reuters, Meta reduced its hiring target for engineers in 2022 by nearly a third.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Previous story
Canada’s renters facing higher monthly costs than homeowners: census
Next story
Saskatchewan Appeal Court removes injunction, allows Broncos lawsuit to proceed

Just Posted

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)
Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

Signs showing trail closures are up around Bond Lake as work continues in preparation for a controlled burn planned for September and October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn near Williams Lake to start soon

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo

An ambulance sits outside of the Port Clements Medical Centre. Rural communities across B.C. are facing difficulties recruiting paramedics. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bella Coola ambulance service had coverage for only half of July