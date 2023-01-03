Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

50-year-old suspected of stealing $40,000 worth of fine art from South Granville gallery

A 50-year-old Vancouver man with a long history of criminal convictions is now facing two more charges after a South Granville art gallery was stolen from last week.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers arrested Francis Boivin at his home on Saturday (Dec. 31) after recognizing his face in security footage of the theft from earlier that day.

“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

With 115 previous convictions under his belt, Boivin is well known to police.

VPD says after officers arrested him on Saturday they returned with a search warrant and found a second piece of art, which had also been stolen from the South Granville gallery. In total, VPD says the two pieces were worth nearly $40,000.

Boivin is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000.

READ ALSO: About 1,500 bags still stranded at YVR following B.C. storm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimetheftVancouver

Previous story
About 1,500 bags still stranded at YVR following B.C. storm
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

Property values increased in 2022 across the Cariboo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Property values up across all Cariboo cities

The SAMS Grizzlies track team seen here at zones in Prince George have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)
YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: April, May and June

RCMP badge (file photo)
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after lengthy standoff with Quesnel RCMP

A 74-year-old man was seriously injured while trying to control traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30 when motorists were attempting to pull someone out of the ditch. (Baldev Singh photo)
Good Samaritan seriously injured helping highway motorist between Williams Lake, Quesnel