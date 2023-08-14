Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Emergency Response Unit called in from Kelowna

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged standoff in Grand Forks that brought special response officers from Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Grand Forks RCMP say that officers were looking into a possible stolen vehicle at a residence whe they encountered encountered a man who retreated back into the home.

Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon, police said. An officer shot the man.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene before paramedics transported the man to hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, is investigating if police actions or inactions played a role in the injury.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni RCMP shoot dog after attack

Just Posted

Tilly, the very lucky, very injured kitten was discovered in Quesnel by kind residents who got her to the SPCA for significant medical attention. (Photo by SPCA)
Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel

BC Highway Patrol found a loaded suspected firearm during a traffic stop south of Williams Lake on Aug. 3. (BC Highway Patrol photo)
Woman facing firearm, drug charges after traffic stop south of Williams Lake Aug. 3

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Bella Coola Valley artist Lloyd Gould’s first solo exhibit is on at the Art House Gallery. (Submitted photo)
Art House Gallery features abstract works by Lloyd Gould