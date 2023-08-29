(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Man shot by police following stolen car chase in Revelstoke

The man stole a red SUV before trying get into a police vehicle

A man is dead after being shot by a Revelstoke police officer after an incident involving a stolen vehicle on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Revelstoke RCMP were called into action late Sunday night to investigate a stolen vehicle. Roughly 45 minutes later, the owner of the vehicle reported that they had spotted their car before it fled once more.

Officers located the vehicle, initiated contact, and used a patrol car to block the suspect’s path. Once the fleeing SUV came to a stop, a man exited and ran away on foot.

During the foot chase, the man fleeing reportedly entered the police vehicle.

It was after this that an officer on scene shot the man.

The suspect was attended to by Emergency Health Services and taken to hospital where he later died.

The make of the stolen vehicle has not been confirmed by police, however, a damaged red Honda CRV was surrounded by caution tape at the scene of the incident for most of Monday (Aug. 28). Police also blocked pedestrian and vehicle traffic along the south side of Victoria Rd. as the investigation was ongoing.

The incident startled several Revelstoke residents who were woken by the sound of screeching tires and gunfire. One witness reported hearing two loud bangs, which they believed to be gunshots.

The Independent Investigation Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) will be investigating the police’s actions during the incident. As such, more information about the incident will be released by the police.

READ MORE: Revelstoke police incident blocks Victoria Rd

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRCMPRevelstoke

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide
Next story
B.C. confirms 1st case of new COVID variant

Just Posted

Veronica Faulkner, of Song Hollow Farm, was busy all weekend selling garlic at the South Caribo Garlic Festival. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Garlic Festival draws big crowds

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
UPDATE: New wildfire in Chilcotin surges to 1,120 hectares

Sami Delegation visits Xeni Gwet’in’s Traditional Village. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)
Two nations collaborate on culture, environment at Chilcotin meet-up

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman