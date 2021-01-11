A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)

Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash suspected to have involved impaired driving on Highway 5 near Vavenby which sent an Alberta man to hospital and left one dog dead.

The collision happened Sunday (Jan. 10) at about 3:15 p.m., roughly 25 kilometres north of the town.

Local residents reported hearing sirens as emergency crews headed to the site of the crash, as well as an air ambulance overhead around 5 p.m.

Investigators said in a statement Monday that it’s believed a beige SUV travelling north collided with a southbound black SUV. A man from Alberta who was the lone occupant of the beige SUV was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the unknown number of occupants in the black SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of the several dogs in that vehicle died in the crash, while another was injured.

Road and weather conditions do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, police said. Investigators said they have obtained evidence of impaired driving in connection to the driver of the beige SUV, involving alcohol and drugs.

Mounties are now looking for witnesses or dashcam footage, specifically showing the beige vehicle from before the crash.

Investigators are also looking to speak with the driver of a commercial vehicle that was passed by the beige SUV prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-674-2237 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa gives accounting firm Deloitte $16M contract to track COVID-19 vaccinations
Next story
Update: Power restored for Bella Coola customers

Just Posted

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far (file photo)
Bella Coola Community Forest donates to local non-profits suffering from COVID-19 losses

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far

Downed wires caused a power outage in the Bella Coola area Monday, Jan. 11. (BC Hydro image)
Update: Power restored for Bella Coola customers

More than 1,200 customers were without power Monday due to downed trees

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
COVID cases rising in Bella Coola

There are now 11 confirmed cases in Bella Coola

The Connected Coast project will construct and operate a subsea fibre-optic network that will run from north of Prince Rupert, to Haida Gwaii, south along coastal BC to Vancouver, then around Vancouver Island. The cable will provide 154 landings at rural and remote coastal communities, including 13 Regional Districts and 56 Indigenous communities representing 44 First Nations with the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet (file photo)
Baylink Networks awarded construction contract for Connected Coast

It is anticipated that the project will be completed at the end of 2023

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
Three COVID cases confirmed in Bella Coola

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Most Read