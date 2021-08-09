Update: Bear destroyed after lone hiker near Vanderhoof attacked

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Update: 3:45 p.m. August 9

A black bear has been destroyed after a man hiking alone in the Fraser Lake area was attacked.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) is reminding the public to take precautions when in the wilderness to help avoid any encounters with wildlife.

The man has since been released from hospital following the morning incident Sunday, August 8.

COS said he had initially managed to fight off the bear that had returned.

“He was able to call for help and family nearby came to his aid,” COS wrote in an update shared on Facebook.

Previous: 4:15 p.m. August 8

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Read More: Tree planter dies after bear attack in northern Alberta

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof