Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man has throat slashed by stranger in Vancouver neighbourhood; charges laid

Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

A man is on the mend after a stranger slashed his throat in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3 p.m. near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man from Vancouver, was walking down the street when a man came up from behind him, slashed his throat and then walked away.

Several bystanders called 911 and stayed with the victim until medical responders arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he received stitches and was released.

A man was arrested about a block south of Kingsgate Mall. Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Nova Scotia First Nation chief detained by fisheries officers after launching fishery
Next story
Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

Just Posted

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. has been given an eviction order by the Nuxalk First Nation for drilling it is doing near Bella Coola. (Juggernault Exporation photo)
B.C.’s central coast Nuxalk First Nation issue eviction order to mining exploration company

The Bella Coola River was high at the end of June due to a quick melt caused by a heat wave. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP, community members search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

Bella Coola RCMP detachement. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Two injured, one arrested, after shots fired at rural Bella Coola property

Steelhead have seen a sharp decline. (Habitat Conservation Trust foundation photo)
Interior Fraser wild steelhead conservation program nets $98K in funding