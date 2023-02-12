Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke was sighted on Salt Spring Island on Feb. 11

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.

RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.

Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.

Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornCrimeSalt Spring Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week

Just Posted

Michael Mylonas, from left, Jimmy Lulua, Nelson William and Brian Finnie stand next to a cairn atop a mountain they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains from Nemiah Valley to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Xeni Gwet’in Bute Inlet hikers converge on Whistler for film premiere

The Iverson family is grieving the loss of their daughter, Kaylee, (pictured beside her mom Amanda), following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 Friday, Feb. 10 near 150 Mile House. Their son Konnor (pictured left, back row) was critically injured and flown to Royal Inland Hospital. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 collision claims life of Williams Lake area teenage girl, critically injures brother

The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the 2022/2023 season. (Clearwater Times photo)
Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season

Traffic was stopped on Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House due to a motor vehicle incident Feb. 10. (Photo submitted)
Update: Highway 97 reopens south of 150 Mile House following vehicle incident

Pop-up banner image