Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large

A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan PhotoA man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan PhotoA man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan PhotoA man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan PhotoA man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan PhotoA man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Shane MacKichan Photo

A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large.

The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford after they were notified by BC Ambulance Service. Police located a pedestrian struck by the Dodge truck who died of his injuries on the scene. The Dodge Ram fled and was located crashed nearby. The pedestrian’s vehicle was also parked roadside and sustained damage from the crash.

The APD Major Crime Unit is now in control of the investigation and are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from people who travelled along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Those with information are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newscar crash

Previous story
Vancouver Island dog is ‘Miss August’ in national fundraiser calendar
Next story
VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

Just Posted

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for Black Press Media.
FOREST INK: Black cottonwood has many good qualities

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Financial bad news and yet there is hope

Crystal Taratus, left, with her son Liam and their service dog Sam leave Skyline School where Liam attends the Boys and Girls Club afterschool program. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Autism service dog a game changer for family, first for Cariboo-Chilcotin school district