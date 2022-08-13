Liquid Zoo police presence (Submitted)

Man dies following altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

Altercation at nightclub leads to death

UPDATE: Aug. 13, 6p.m.

One man is dead following an incident at a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Kelowna RCMP was called to the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, to find a man laying on the ground while another man was seen running away.

Emergency services transported the injured man to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is yet to be charged. The victim and the man who was seen fleeing the scene are not suspected to have previously known each other.

The case has been turned over to the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit, which is still canvassing the area for evidence.

The victim is believed to be formerly from the Lower Mainland.

Investigative service officer Beth McAndie said that several people in the area who may have witnessed the incident have been identified.

“Investigators would like to speak with them. We are encouraging those witnesses, to reach out to our investigators using our Tip Line 250-470-6236,” she said.

_____

ORIGINAL: Aug. 13, 12:15p.m.

There was a heavy police presence at the Liquid Zoo nightclub in Kelowna at around 1 a.m. on Aug 13.

Witnesses say that an ambulance was at the scene. The severity of any injuries is not yet known.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BarsBreaking NewsCity of Kelowna

Previous story
A theft-plagued road trip to the U.S. for B.C. fast-pitch team

Just Posted

One of the paintings in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola’s Art House hosts work of two young artists

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake