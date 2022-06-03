Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide of Port Moody woman Trina Hunt

Trina Hunt. (IHIT handout photo) A motorist travels over Silverhope Creek near Hope, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. Police say a search for a missing person has turned into a homicide investigation after human remains found south of Silver Creek were identified. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that human remains found March 29 are those of Trina Hunt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Trina Hunt, whose body was found in Hope three months after she went missing from her Port Moody home.

Port Moody police say the man was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday (June 3). Posts shared online by witnesses show police outside what appears to be Hunt’s home. However, as charges have not been laid at this time, the identity of the suspect has not been released by officials.

Hunt, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen by her husband, Iain Hunt, on Jan. 18, 2021. The case sparked nationwide attention, with extensive searches around the community. But as time went on, the search for the missing woman developed into several candlelight vigils.

Police initially deemed the case not suspicious. On March 29, three-and-a-half months after her disappearance, Hunt’s remains were found south of Silver Creek in Hope, although police didn’t confirm it was Hunt until May 1.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case and determined foul play was in fact suspected. New information also emerged from Hunt’s family about an alleged trip to a Hope-area campground that she and her husband took the weekend before she was reported missing to police.

In the past year, Hunt’s family has issued pleas for her killer to come forward, offering a $50,000-reward for tips leading to an arrest.

ALSO READ: Trina Hunt’s family angry and frustrated as her murder remains unsolved

ALSO READ: Trina Hunt’s family appeals to killer to step forward after remains found in Hope

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrime