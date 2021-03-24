Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)

Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Charges have been laid against a 21-year-old man and teenager in connection to the death of Ma Cecilia Loreto, whose body was found burned in a Burnaby park earlier this month.

Loreto’s body was found in Greentree Village Park in the early hours of March 18, in what crews initially thought was just a brush fire.

On Wednesday (March 24), the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced first-degree murder charges against Carlo Tobias and a 15-year-old who’s protected under a publication ban.

It’s believed Loreto was killed in her New Westminster home in the evening of March 17 before being brought to the Burnaby park.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and those involved knew each other, Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to everyone affected by the death of Ma Cecilia, who was known to her friends and colleagues as Maricel or Mycel,” he said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found ablaze in park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Homicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again
Next story
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males

Just Posted

The Central Coast has the highest snowpack in the province so far. (File photo) The Central Coast has the highest snowpack in the province so far (file photo)
Central Coast snowpack highest in the province at 41% above normal

Weather conditions from April through June will determine the timing and rate of snow melt

Tina Clellamin, Karen Anderson and Peter Siwallace participated in the building of the House of Numst’ in the late 60s. It is now scheduled for a major restoration. See story continued on pages 4 and 5. (Banchi Hanuse photo)
Historic House of Numst’ to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

Given its history and its range of ecological values in the heart of southern Tweedsmuir Park, BC Parks Foundation’s goal is to purchase and permanently protect this property, making it an integral part of this incredible large untouched wilderness area (Fawn Gunderson/Landquest photo)
BC Parks Foundation fundraising to buy historic Bella Coola region property

The foundation is looking to raise $695,000 to purchase the Lonesome Lake property

Active cases are now up to 14 (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Bella Coola

The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become much more prominent in the coming years, calls upon the DFO to ease their migration journey

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Most Read