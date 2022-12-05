Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly punched another man in a grocery store checkout line this past summer. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly punched another man in a grocery store checkout line this past summer. (Photo submitted)

Man allegedly budges in line at a B.C. supermarket, punches man after confrontation

RCMP release suspect photo to renew investigation into incident from this past summer

Nanaimo RCMP released a suspect photo from an alleged supermarket assault this past summer in order to reinvigorate the investigation.

According to a police press release, a male suspect allegedly assaulted another man at Thrifty Foods in Port Place Shopping Centre at about 6 p.m. on July 23.

Witnesses told police the suspect cut in front of a senior who was waiting in the lineup to pay for groceries.

“Another man in the same line witnessed this and expressed his displeasure to the individual. The suspect appeared to take exception to being called out for his behavior, and initiated a physical altercation with the other man,” the release noted.

The victim was allegedly punched in the head several times by the suspect, who fled before police arrived and was not located. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Police say they are hoping that by releasing the image of the suspect to the public, he’ll be identified. Anyone who can provide information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-25312.

READ ALSO: Off-duty RCMP officer catches suspect siphoning gas from vehicle at non-profit daycare in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeunsolved crimes

Previous story
First Nation pickets continue to block construction of new B.C. hospital
Next story
UN summit: Don’t repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn

Just Posted

Northern residents are being urged to get their flu shots. There’s an emphasis on children under the age of five. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Top doctor urges northerners to get their flu shots

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Highway 97 traffic stops lead to money seizures near Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Members of 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attended a vehicle fire just south of the community on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House reopened following vehicle fire

Mike Franklin, manager of the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin stands in front of the welcoming new facility for youth in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin opens its doors to young people