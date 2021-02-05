Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A former Enderby man who faces a potential deportation order after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges, filed a lawsuit late last month against the Crown and several government agencies involved with his subsequent detainment in a B.C jail.

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, now living in Christina Lake, B.C., alleges that he was arbitrarily detained at the Fraser River Corrections Centre (FRCC) in Maple Ridge pending a deportation order by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), according to his statement of claim filed with the Supreme Court of B.C.

Hamdan claims his rights under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms were violated when FRCC officials placed him in solitary confinement in February 2019, allegedly at the request of CBSA.

Hamdan further alleges that his treatment by the CBSA and prison officials violated his rights under the United Nations’ Mandela Rules, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015 to safeguard the treatment of prisoners.

Hamdan is seeking damages from eight defendants, including the federal and provincial attorneys general, B.C. Corrections and two unnamed defendants.

Court documents indicate that Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board determined that Hamdan would be at risk of persecution if he were to deported to Jordan, where he holds nationality through his Palestinian-born parents.

None of the defendants have responded as of Thursday, Feb. 4. None of Hamdan’s claims have been tested in a court of law.

