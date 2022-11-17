Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

Jongwon Ham, 37, appeared virtually in court on Wednesday

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay wearing a red shirt, a beard and his black hair reached past his shoulders.

Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

RELATED: Cops at risk of violence when dealing with mentally ill, homeless: Vancouver officer

RELATED: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

RCMPstabbing

Previous story
Pediatric critical care plan part of B.C.’s new measures to better hospital capacity
Next story
Homeless encampment on Quesnel Riverfront Trail catches fire

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

United Church Thrift Store elves have been having fun preparing to open for a few days leading up to Christmas. (Photo submitted)
United Church thrift store volunteers in Bella Coola prepare for the season

Sarah G. Dixon of Esk’etemc First Nation, second from right, is recognized with a Forest Products Sector Skills Award presented by Etienne Bélanger, left, director with Forestry Products Association of Canada (FPAC), Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador and Derek Nighbor, FPAC president. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc woman receives Forest Products Association of Canada award