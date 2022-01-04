An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 27, faces murder charge after Greater Victoria woman found dead in home

Ryan Elder’s next court appearance set for Jan. 20 in Western Communities Provincial Court

  • Jan. 4, 2022 10:45 a.m.
  • News

One man faces a second-degree murder charge in the wake of a woman’s death in a Victoria suburb.

Ryan Robert Elder, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death reported in the Dec. 31 incident on Selwyn Road in Langford.

Elder is scheduled to appear in Western Communities Provincial Court on Jan. 20, according to court documents. The appearance is to consult with counsel for an offence dated Dec. 25 in Langford.

He remains in custody.

West Shore RCMP was called to a home on Selwyn Road on Dec. 31 around noon for a welfare check. Officers discovered a woman’s body inside. A man was arrested later that day.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-380-6211.

RELATED: Major crime unit investigating potential homicide in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideWest Shore

Previous story
Ottawa announces details of $40 billion Indigenous child-welfare settlement
Next story
B.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 admissions in Omicron surge

Just Posted

Cold and snowy is the forecast for Williams Lake this week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snow, cold kicks off first work week of 2022

Keith Rande takes in the scenery from horseback while on patrol in the Itcha Mountains north of Nimpo Lake in 1984. (Photo submitted)
Brush with Bella Coola grizzly bear detailed conservation officer’s new book

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

(Metro Creative photo)
Editorial: ‘Perseverence’ a good word for 2021 in B.C.