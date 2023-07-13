Lower Mainland trio arrested after high-speed chase in Vernon; police cruiser hit

Three vehicle occupants were arrested and two released; a Surrey man will head to court later today

A heavy police presence near Vernon’s Army Cadet Camp Wednesday evening was the result of a hit-and-run followed by a dangerous attempt to flee from police.

The driver and occupants of a vehicle were arrested following the incident that started around 5:30 p.m. July 12.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer located a suspected crime vehicle driving in an East Hill neighbourhood near the 1500 block of 37th Avenue. The white Volkswagen Tiguan was allegedly involved in several incidents recently reported to police, including a hit-and-run collision near Tronson Road earlier that day, police say.

As more officers headed to the area, one officer found the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 32nd Street. The officer put on their emergency lights and pulled in front of the suspect vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Police say the driver then reversed before driving ahead, hitting the front corner of the police vehicle and then fleeing south on Highway 97.

Police backup to the tune of seven cruisers arrived and quickly tracked down and contained the damaged vehicle on Highway 97 near the Vernon Army Cadet Camp. Police say all three occupants were safely arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“This was a dynamic situation that unfolded very quickly,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Our officers did a very good job ensuring it did not escalate preventing any further risk to the public.”

Two of the three occupants, all from the Lower Mainland, were later released from custody. The driver, a 28-year-old Surrey man, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

Brendan Shykora

