Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

A Burnaby man is facing a handful of sex-assault related charges involving a young girl he allegedly befriended on social media.

The man is accused of befriending the victim online before arranging to meet with her where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident to police. Mounties did not specify when the incident happened.

Burnaby RCMP’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Unit was made aware of the incident by neighbouring police agencies, particularly Surrey RCMP and New Westminster Police.

The man, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, luring a child and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He remains in custody.

Police are urging parents to sit down with their children and speak with them about the dangers associated with using social media platforms, especially with young people relying on virtual technology to maintain social connections.

“With so many new social media platforms being used by young people each and every day we understand that it can be overwhelming for parents, says Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“What we’re asking today, is to follow the advice we’ve outlined, take the time to sit and chat with any young person using social media in your home.”

A guide on how to talk to children about cyber safety can be found here.

