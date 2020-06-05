Hanuse joins an impressive roster of local artists who have also received the award (Banchi Hanuse photo)

Local artist Jade Hanuse receives 2020 YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal jury process and are awarded $5,000

Local artist Jade Hanuse is this years recipient of the 2020 YVR Art Foundation Emerging Artist Scholarship. Hanuse, who is of Nuxalk, Wuikinuxv and Kwakwaka’wakw descent, recently completed a two year diploma from the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art in Terrace. It is the only school of its kind in Canada focusing on traditional First Nations Pacific Northwest Coast art.

“On behalf of YVR Art Foundation, I would like to congratulate this year’s exceptional group of artists who have been selected as our 2020 Scholarship recipients,” said Susan Jackson, Executive Director, YVR Art Foundation. “The award recipients represent a wide range of emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists in B.C. and the Yukon. We are pleased to be able to support their creative and professional development, and to provide this opportunity to pursue art mentorships, education and community projects.”

YVR Art Foundation scholarships are awarded to B.C. and Yukon Indigenous artists in two categories: Emerging and Mid-Career. The Emerging Artist Scholarship is for artists aged 17 to 29 to further develop their artistic potential through working with an artist mentor or attending a recognized school of art over a one-year period. For artists looking to take their work to a new level or extend it to a new area, the Mid-Career Artist Scholarship is for artists aged 30 and older to study with a master artist, pursue a special community project or attend a recognized school of art over a one-year period.

Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal jury process and each recipient is awarded $5,000.

Hanuse joins other Nuxalk recipients Latham Mack, Sesyaz Saunders, Danika Nolie, and Reuben Mack in her achievement of the award.

