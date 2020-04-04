‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Saanich Pound Inspector Mike Gibson cuddles a small python found in a vacant apartment on Cook Street. (Photo courtesy Const. Markus Anastasiades) Saanich Pound Inspector Mike Gibson cuddles a small python found in a vacant apartment on Cook Street. (Photo courtesy Const. Markus Anastasiades)

A snake found in a vacant apartment on Vancouver Island is now waiting to be claimed at the CRD Animal Shelter.

On April 3, Saanich police announced a small python had been found in an empty apartment on Cook Street.

A sneaky snake slithered silently slipping surreptitiously…#tonguetwisted This little python (we believe) was found inside a vacant apartment on Cook Street. If it's yours please contact the CRD Animal Shelter 250-658-5745. #snake #yyj #Saanich #idontlikesnakesbuthedoes pic.twitter.com/BktbjylScI — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 3, 2020

The “sneaky snake” was spotted by someone cleaning out a recently vacated apartment to get it ready for new renters, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. The critter was captured and put in a container and police were called to pick it up.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP searches for suspect who robbed Langford bank with a gun

Anastasiades isn’t a fan of snakes but he noted that Insp. Mike Gibson was happy to collect the “harmless python.”

Gibson, who has a snake of his own, assessed the python and determined that it had been well taken care of and was simply looking for some heat, Anastasiades said.

He added that it’s still unclear if the snake had escaped from another apartment or if it was left behind by a previous tenant.

The python was taken to the CRD Animal Shelter to be warmed up and will be held there until someone comes to claim it.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Conservation