With no sustained hot weather in the near forecast the local flooding risk has remained low so far this spring (photo submitted)

“Little concern” for flooding in the immediate future says B.C. River Forecast Centre

No sustained hot weather in the forecast means current flood risk is low

High snowpacks across the province have begun to result in spring flood warnings and high water in the Cariboo but so far Bella Coola hasn’t seen a dramatic increase in its rivers, yet.

“Rivers in the Bella Coola region typically reach snowmelt related peaks between early May and mid July,” said Jonathan Boyd, Hydrologist with the B.C. River Forecast Centre. “The rivers are starting to rise a little from the relatively warmer temperatures compared to recent weeks, but there is no sustained hot weather in the forecast. Therefore, there is little concern for flooding in the immediate future.”

Things are different in the Cariboo-Chilcotin. The River Forecast Centre upgraded its flood watch April 19 to encompass more areas in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Fraser Plateau.

READ MORE: Flood watch expanded to more areas in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Areas in the watch are tributary rivers and streams around Nazko, Chilako, Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

Snowmelt has begun across the region causing rivers and creeks to rise quickly.

READ MORE: Video/photos: Warm temperatures bring spring flooding to Cariboo region

Boyd also pointed out that, although the snowpack in the Central Coast is reading at 132 percent, that is based on only one site. Other regions have multiple sites and therefore are receiving more comprehensive data.

“The Snow Basin Index (SBI) of 132 percent for the Central Coast is based on only one snow measurement at the Automated Snow Weather Station 3C08P Burnt Bridge Creek,” Boyd explained. “Therefore, there is high uncertainty in the overall basin index. In contrast, the Peace region’s SBI of 120 percent is calculated from 18 snow measurement sites.”

Boyd said the centre models three rivers in the Bella Coola region on a daily basis (Monday to Friday – and on weekends during critical periods) using the CLEVER model. http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html.

The rivers are the Bella Coola, the Dean, and the Atarnko. Boyd said that this is the “best tool to use to get a heads up for when flows are expected to rise rapidly.”

For flood warnings and advisories residents can check the Warnings page: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims
Next story
As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Just Posted

“Little concern” for flooding in the immediate future says B.C. River Forecast Centre

No sustained hot weather in the forecast means current flood risk is low

COVID-19: Local retailer provides shirts for frontline workers

Kopas Store received 24 “Bella Coola Strong” t-shirts for distribution to frontline workers

Valley Ridge Riders cancel 2020 Bella Coola Rodeo

Decision comes on the heels of other rodeos across the province

Pacific Coastal extends suspension of operations until June 1

The airline will resume on June 1, if possible, with a modified schedule.

Traffic slows at information checkpoint; staff still on duty 24/7

Traffic mostly local residents and essential services

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

Most Read