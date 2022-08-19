Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are on scene at two fires east of Churn Creek

Six new wildfires were ignited by a dry lightning storm that swept over the Cariboo region Thursday night, Aug. 18.

Jessica Mack, communications specialist with the Cariboo Wildfire Centre, confirmed crews are responding to two fires on the east side of the Fraser River near Canoe Lake as well as four small spot fires.

The largest is an approximately 20-hectare fire located about three kilometres northeast of Canoe Lake. That fire is being actioned with heavy equipment, crews and helicopters.

A second, two-hectare wildfire is located about 10 southwest of Canoe Lake. That fire is being fought with airtankers, helicopters and ground crews.

Crews are also continuing to assess and prioritize the other spot fires located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, in the areas of Mcintosh Lake, Bobtail Lake, Dingwall Lake and Snag Lake.

No structures are being threatened at this time, Mack noted.

More lightning is in the forecast for Friday afternoon (Aug. 19).

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for 100 Mile House at 11:26 a.m. Friday.

The bulletin notes wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

The following regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 – 48 hours: 100 Mile, Shuswap, West Columbia, East Columbia, Yoho Park – Kootenay Park, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Wildfire activity over the past 24 hours has contributed to increased haze and smoke over sections of Southeast B.C.

Read More: One of Williams Lake’s first female firefighters, current deputy fire chief resigns

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires