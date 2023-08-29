Lightning starts wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

Lightning started a wildfire outside of Harrison Hot Springs during Monday evening’s thunderstorms. (Screenshot/BCWS)

Update: 10:43 a.m.

Another small wildfire has been discovered south of Macs Cove on the shores of Harrison Lake. The wildfire is less than one hectare in size and the cause has not yet been determined.

A wildfire has ignited on Bear Mountain near Harrison Hot Springs.

_____

Original Story:

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire is 1.5 hectares in size as of early Tuesday morning. This fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning as thunderstorms rolled through the eastern Fraser Valley Monday evening.

This is the second wildfire in the Harrison area to be discovered in three days. A wildfire on the south side of Chehalis Lake is out of control. The southern Chehalis Lake wildfire is 28 hectares in size – no change since Monday – as of Tuesday morning. This fire is suspected to be human caused.

The largest wildfire in the area is on the north side of Chehalis Lake and is holding at 767 hectares in size.

Air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley has improved and is currently at a 2 on the Air Quality Health Index. However, that is expected to worsen somewhat throughout the day, dipping into the 4-6 range.

More to come.

