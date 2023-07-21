The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Services)

Lightning sparks wildfire outside Merritt

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is 4.4 hectares in size

A new wildfire on the north side of the Okanagan Connector/Highway 5A outside Merritt.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire was discovered 22 kilometres southeast of Merritt just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is currently 4.4 hectares in size and deemed out of control.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite. It appears to be highly visible from the highway, which remains open.

BC Wildfire Services has responded with a ‘full’ response that includes four personnel and additional aerial support from three helicopters and air tankers.

On Thursday, a number of new wildfires started across the province as 628 lightning strikes were recorded.

The Minnie Lake wildfire that was discovered Thursday afternoon beside Highway 5A, close to the 5A and Okanagan Connector intersection is now being held. It reached 1.5 hectares in size and was also caused by lightning.

READ MORE: Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24, 2022. (Liz Twan photo)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo ready to roll July 22, 23

Eliguk Lake Lodge owner Arön Toland has been fighting the Gatcho Lake fire solo for the last five days. He sent this photo to his wife Jennifer who evacuated with their four dogs to Fort St. James. (Arön Toland photo)
West Chilcotin lodge owner continues to battle Gatcho Lake wildfire