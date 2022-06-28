There are four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley. (BCWS map)

There are four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley. (BCWS map)

Lightning sparks four new wildfires in Bella Coola Valley

No fire growth is expected

A lightning storm early Tuesday morning (June 28) has the BC Wildfire Service responding to four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley.

The BCWS noted smoke is visible from the communities of Bella Coola, Hagensborg and Nusatsum.

“No fire growth is expected on these spot fires, and Coastal Fire Centre weather forecasters expect precipitation in the area over the next few days,” BCWS stated.

“Our crews continue to monitor and respons to these fires and no values are at risk at this time.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Previous story
Housing, homelessness and poverty are top concerns in B.C. municipal election: survey
Next story
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating possible Peachland murder-suicide

Just Posted

There are four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley. (BCWS map)
Lightning sparks four new wildfires in Bella Coola Valley

The SAMS Grizzlies track team have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)
SAMS track team puts Bella Coola on the map at zones, provincials

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat