Deputy Prime Minister, not shown, and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland joins Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they participate in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Deputy Prime Minister, not shown, and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland joins Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they participate in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals move to cut debate, force vote on bill to implement 2021 budget

government House leader Rodriguez called on “progressive” parties to help pass legislation

The Trudeau Liberals moved on Monday to force an end to debate in the House of Commons on the government’s budget bill and bring it to a vote.

Bill C-30 contains multiple measures from the April budget, including changes to business and worker supports.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government is worried the bill won’t pass on time, causing aid measures to expire at the end of this month just as the economy is reopening.

During a Monday morning news conference, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez blamed Conservative stall tactics for the delay in the budget bill and on three other pieces of legislation the Liberals want passed before parliamentarians head off on a summer break in just over one week.

The other bills are C-6, which would ban conversion therapy and is currently at third reading; C-10, which would amend the Broadcasting Act to make streaming services adhere to Canadian content regulation; and C-12, which would enact climate accountability legislation.

Conservatives argue C-6 is too broad and would prevent people from having conversations with faith leaders about their sexuality and C-10, the Tories say, would limit free speech online. As for C-12, Conservatives say activists were on a panel that advised the government on how to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Rodriguez said he didn’t think sitting all summer would be helpful, similar to what MPs did last year during the first summer of COVID-19, adding he didn’t think it would change the situation in the House of Commons.

Rodriguez called on “progressive” parties to help pass government legislation.

While he suggested MPs could just return in the fall, signs are increasingly pointing to a federal election sometime this fall that would reset the legislative agenda. MPs who aren’t planning on running again are being given time this week to give a farewell address to the House of Commons.

Freeland said the government has no desire for an election, but blamed political theatrics for bogging down the work of the House of Commons on reforms to the wage subsidy and recovery benefits.

“These measures run out this month and I strongly believe Canadians need that support,” Freeland said.

“So it really is time to end the partisan games. It is time to end the theatrics, it is time for all MPs to get to work. And speaking as finance minister, let me just say, to pass the budget.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decried the Liberals’ plan to force through Bill C-30 without fixing what he called an unnecessary cut to payments through the Canada Recovery Benefit with hundreds of thousands still out of work.

The budget bill contains provisions to reduce payments to $300 from $500 a week. Similar provisions are in place to wind down the wage subsidy.

Singh said the New Democrats plan to fight the decision, which could throw a wrench into the government’s plea to the NDP and Bloc Québécois to help push their bills through the House of Commons.

Freeland said she hasn’t seen anything to persuade her to alter course.

“When I look at both the situation with vaccines and with the level of contagion, as well as the economic indicators, right now today, I’m really comfortable with the measures we have in place and the plan we have in place,” Freeland said.

—Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Rising interest rates could dampen stimulus impact from federal budget, PBO says

2021 Federal Budget

Previous story
Terror charges laid against London attack suspect
Next story
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

Just Posted

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Free boxes of fresh produce are currently being provided in Quesnel by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern BC thanks to a donation from West Fraser Mills. (File photo)
Fresh produce available for those in need in Quesnel

Donation allows Canadian Mental Health Association to provide free fruits and veggies

Elizabeth Pete is a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band along Highway 97

Well over two dozen members of the Tsq’escenemc people (Canim Lake Band) showed up

The BC River Forecast has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central Coast. (file photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola River and Atnarko River due to rapid snowmelt

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Highway notices like this come down effective June 14. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Gathering changes include up to 50 people for outdoor events

Most Read