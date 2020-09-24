Liberals and Greens yet to announce North Coast candidates

North Coast candidates have until two weeks before the election to name contenders

Jennifer Rice current North Coast MLA and NDP North Coast candidate for MLA in the Oct. 2020 provincial elections remains unopposed as of Sept. 23. (Photo: supplied)

The B.C. Liberal party and the B.C. Greens have yet to announce if they will oppose incumbent North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice in the October 24 provincial election.

As of Sept. 23, neither the Greens or Liberals have announced political candidates for the North Coast electoral riding.

“I can confirm there is no (Liberal) candidate yet named. That should happen within a few days,” Shane Mills, media spokesperson for the BC Liberals told The Northern View, in an email response to inquiries on Sept. 22.

Inquires to the Green party, as to who their candidate, made by The Northern View, have not been responded to.

When announcing the election on Sept. 21 in his speech to the public, Premier John Horgan said each party has until two weeks before the election to name their candidates.

Rice addressed the North Coast constituents on her social media page on Sept. 22 about the unprecedented challenges which have been faced during the last six months and the work ahead.

“On October 24th, British Columbians will have the opportunity to decide how we keep moving forward,” Rice said.

“It’s been an honour to serve as the MLA for North Coast for the past seven years and the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness for the last three.”

“I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the last three and a half years in North Coast communities, like restoring ferry services, new housing in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, and Lax Kw’alaams, lighting and safety improvements along Hwy 16, and new affordable childcare spaces in Hartley Bay and the Bella Coola Valley to name a few of our accomplishments.”

Rice said, over the coming days, she will be reaching out in a “socially distant way to seek your support once again,”.

K-J Millar | Journalist

