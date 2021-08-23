Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau departs Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, en route to campaign in Atlantic Canada. The main federal party leaders are in central and eastern Canada as the election campaign enters its second full week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau departs Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, en route to campaign in Atlantic Canada. The main federal party leaders are in central and eastern Canada as the election campaign enters its second full week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Leaders in central, eastern Canada as campaign enters second full week

Trudeau in Halifax, O’Toole in Ottawa, Singh in Montreal

The main federal party leaders are in central and eastern Canada as the election campaign enters its second full week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remains on the East Coast today, making an announcement in Halifax before heading to St. John’s, N.L., to meet with locals and supporters.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, returns to the Ottawa hotel where he spent the first several days of the campaign.

He’s set to make an announcement in the morning, followed by two of the “virtual telephone town halls” that have become a hallmark of his election outreach later in the day.

O’Toole has faced criticism from his opponents for spending so much time on the fourth floor of the Westin, but he says he’s simply a pandemic-era leader making safety-driven decisions.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to make an announcement about climate change in Montreal, where he launched his campaign and is trying to win back seats from the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois.

—The Canadian Press

