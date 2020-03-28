Latest Canadian updates: About 7% of COVID-19 cases require hospitalization

This is a collection of the latest Canadian Press stories assembled from around Canada.

Black Press Media posted this file at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28.

Chief public health officer says about seven percent of COVID-19 cases require hospitalization

Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam says the latest data shows about seven per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country have required hospitalization.

About three per cent of cases have required critical care, and about one per cent have been fatal.

She notes that about 30 per cent of people hospitalized are aged 40 and under.

Tam says health officials will keep a close eye on trends of the severity of the disease for signs that more vulnerable people are being affected or that the health system is being overwhelmed.

Ontario may limit gatherings to no more than five people

Premier Doug Ford says he is looking to limit gatherings to no more than five people.

The province is currently limiting gatherings to 50 people and he says a decision could be coming later today.

He says exceptions can be made in special circumstances like in funeral homes, where they could have small groups of people come into the event at a time.

Quebec cases approach 2,500; four more deaths

Quebec is reporting 2,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and four more deaths, bringing the provincial tally to 22.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault is also announcing police checkpoints as of this afternoon in eight regions outside of major Quebec cities where the population is deemed more at risk.

Guilbault says only essential travel will be allowed in those regions and says Quebec provincial police have also set up checkpoints near the Canada-U.S. border to intercept snowbirds coming back to Quebec to ensure they understand there’s a 14-day quarantine.

Guilbault says out of 164 people hospitalized, 57 people are in intensive care.

Ontario: Steep fines, possibly jail time for price gouging

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says corporations involved in price gouging amid the COVID-19 crisis will face steep fines and possible jail time.

Ford says company directors found to be involved with price gouging could face fines up to $500,000 and a year in jail.

He says corporations could face a fine of up to $10 million.

Ford is urging the public to contact the provincial government if they see corporations unreasonably raising prices.

144 more cases in Ontario

Ontario has announced 151 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,144.

The Ministry of Health says the number of deaths from the virus remains at 18, and eight cases have been resolved.

The ministry says more than 8,000 investigations into the virus are still pending.

Canadian cruise passenger dies in Brazil

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen who was on a cruise has died from complications related to COVID-19 in Brazil.

A spokesman says its thoughts are with the victi

m’s family and that the news has saddened the department.

Global Affairs says it will not provide further details for privacy reasons.

No domestic flights or trains for those showing coronavirus symptoms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board domestic flights and trains.

He says those measures will take effect Monday.

Trudeau made the announcement in his daily news conference in Ottawa.

Fears grow over 81-year-mother stuck on cruise ship

The federal government says it is working with its counterparts in Panama and a cruise line to get more than 200 Canadians home.

Holland America says two people aboard its ship, the Zaandam, have tested positive for COVID-19 and four others have died.

Global Affairs Canada says 247 Canadian passengers and one Canadian crew member are on the ship that is anchored off the Panama coast.

Meanwhile, Michael Kasprow is terrified for his 81-year-old mother who is stuck on board a cruise ship where four people have died and several others have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says his mother is healthy and is scheduled to be transferred to the Zaandam’s sister ship soon, but it remains unclear where it can dock.

The company that runs the ship says all ports are closed and nearly 150 people have flu-like symptoms.

— The Canadian Press

Coronavirus