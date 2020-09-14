Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

A CN Rail train has derailed off a rail bridge in Hope, causing approximately 20 cars loaded with potash to crash.

CN crews are on the scene of the incident which happened earlier this morning, Sept. 14, according to the company. The rail derailment is along a rail bridge adjacent to Highway 1 east of the Hunter Creek Road exit, a rail bridge which crosses a creek that feeds into the Fraser River.

“Preliminary information indicates that approximately 20 cars derailed. There are no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time,” CN Rail said.

CN added that a team of environmental experts, as well third-party contractors have been dispatched to the crash site due to several of the cars crashing into an adjacent body of water.

The Hope Standard witnessed a hazardous materials (haz mat) team on the scene, as well as CN Rail police and crews from Emil Anderson Construction and heavy machinery.

At the site of the crash, the pink coloured potash could be seen spilling from the train wreckage down onto the banks of the creek below. Potash, the common name for a group of minerals and chemicals containing potassium, is used primarily in the production of fertilizer. Canada has the world’s second largest reserves of potash, and is also the world’s largest producer and exporter of potash according to Natural Resources Canada.

RAW VIDEO

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thanks the first responders present at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the rail company stated.

One driver who witnessed the wreck said emergency vehicles were just starting to show up at around 6 a.m.

– with files from Emelie Peacock

CN RailHope

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Crews are working to clean up a CN Rail derailment near Hope involving 20 rail cars carrying potash. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Just Posted

Smoky skies from US wildfires continue to affect Bella Coola

There is a special air quality warning in effect from Environment Canada for our region

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

DFO reinstating At-Sea Observer Program

Full resumption will be rolled out in two phases

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Most Read