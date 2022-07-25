Langley spree shooter was 28-year-old Surrey man, police say

Jordan Daniel Goggin was killed by police near the site of his fourth shooting

The man who shot four people over five hours in Langley before being shot by police Monday has been identified as Jordan Daniel Goggin, a 28-year-old Surrey man.

Goggin was known to police but had “non-criminal contact” with them, said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT.

Goggin was killed shortly after he encountered Langley RCMP and Emergency Response Team members near the corner of 200th Street and the Langley Bypass at about 5:45 a.m. on July 25.

He had just shot his fourth victim of the shooting spree, a man who was shot in the leg.

IHIT is asking to speak with anyone who may have contact with Goggin or know of his activities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Goggin appears to have had no criminal record in B.C., and there are not even traffic tickets listed under his name on the Court Services Online site.

However, a Jordan Daniel Goggin, living in Cloverdale, was the defendant in a lawsuit that was launched in November of 2020.

A woman was suing Goggin for injuries she allegedly sustained in a crash on Sept. 15, 2018 in Delta.

The plaintiff’s claim said that her car was stationary, waiting to merge into traffic on Highway 10, when a Dodge Journey allegedly driven by Goggin drove over a pedestrian island, crossed 120th Street, and hit the plaintiff head on.

The woman who launched the lawsuit alleged that she suffered injuries to her knee and leg, shoulder, and upper arm.

The response by Goggin’s lawyers blamed the victim’s medical issues on a failure to wear a seatbelt or adjust a head rest in the car.

The lawsuit was scheduled to go to a trial by jury next February.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



