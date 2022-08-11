BC Wildfire Service crews mopping up as a result of the Keremeos Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service- Facebook)

BC Wildfire Service crews mopping up as a result of the Keremeos Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service- Facebook)

Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuation orders rescinded for Olalla

Village of Apex and portion of Green Mountain Road remain on evacuation

Residents of Olalla get to go back home.

One week after being evacuated Aug. 4, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded evacuation orders for the community of Olalla.

As of Thursday morning, Aug. 11, those properties will remain on evacuation alert for the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The fire is currently listed at 6,712 hectares in size.

Highway 3A remains closed but will be open to local traffic only. Checkpoints will remain in place for residents or property owners who need access to the Olalla area.

Also on Thursday, evacuation alerts were rescinded for areas near Olalla and the Village of Keremeos.

The village of Apex and a portion of Green Mountain Road remain on evacuation order.

Structural protection remains in place at Apex.

Conditions were favourable overnight, says BC Wildfire Service, who continued with hot-spotting and mop-ups into Thursday.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the area this afternoon and overnight, redeveloping tomorrow afternoon,” they wrote in an update.

“In the unstable airmass this afternoon, winds will be light however strong erratic and gusty winds should be expected near thunderstorms. Crews have therefore been instructed to be prepared for increased fire behavior and change in fire spread direction.”

Crews will remain active along Highway 3A to monitor spot fires and protect homes.

A total of 333 firefighters are currently assigned to work the blaze.

READ MORE: Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures calming Keremeos wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsKeremeosNewsOkanagan

Previous story
2nd firefighter dies as Cuba battles raging oil plant fire
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7