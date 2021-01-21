Kelowna woman in shock after winning BCLC’s largest-ever instant-ticket prize

Darlene Curylo couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the amount of money she’d won from a scratch ticket

A Kelowna woman couldn’t believe her eyes after she scratched the BCLC’s largest ever scratch and win prize of $3 million.

Darlene Curylo scratched her Triple Millions Scratch and Win ticket in her car in a Kelowna parking lot, after purchasing it from a store on K.L.O. Road.

“When I saw the amount I was in shock, I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” she said.

The odds of winning the top price are 1 in 1,210,000.

She immediately drove home and shared the new with her close friend. She also called her sister to celebrate the win over the phone.

The Kelowna resident plans on purchasing a new home, and vehicle, and will invest the rest into savings.

“It’s wonderful, it feels so amazing,” said Curylo.

BCLC reminded everyone to play for fun, not to make money. For more information visit Gamesense.com.

