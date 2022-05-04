(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students

RCMP are seeking more information about Neil Wong, 54

Kelowna RCMP believe there many be additional information related to a piano teacher charged with sexual offences against a child.

RCMP said in a press release that due to the nature of the teacher’s access to youth, others may have also been assaulted.

Investigators have learned Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, taught a number of students out of his home and online. The total number of students remains unknown at this time.

“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into allegations that a child had been sexually assaulted by their male piano teacher. The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period in 2021 when the child was taking lessons at Wong’s home.

The next day, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit arrested Wong for Sexual Interference and Sexual Assault. He was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason. On March 3, the teacher attended the Kelowna Provincial Court and sought a variance to those conditions.

On April 22, the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges against the teacher.

Wong is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 16.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

sexual abusesexual assaultsexual misconduct

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst
Next story
Wildfire reaches 20 hectares near Merritt

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Surrey-based sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand on Mt. Everest in Nepal, in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Watch B.C. sitar virtuoso play at Mt. Everest base camp in ‘special’ trek up famous mountain

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

FILE: Chilliwack firefighters and paramedics tend to a teenager who was struck by a vehicle outside Chilliwack Secondary. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC