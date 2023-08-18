Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna hospital on Code Orange alert due to evacuations

Evacuees from West Kelowna, Kelowna seniors homes sheltering at hospital

Kelowna General Hospital has been put on Code Orange alert due to the evacuation of seniors home in the Central Okanagan.

“I understand that the health authority has confirmed that it is at a Code Orange alert at this time, preparing for Code Orange,” said Minister of State for Infrastructure Bowinn Ma.

Ian Cunnings, senior director of response operations for Emergency Management ministry, added that at this time it is just preparatory.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna was evacuated late on the evening of Aug. 17. Despite not yet being on evacuation order, out of precaution, Interior Health moved 95 residents to KGH.

The Highland Seniors Centre on Snowsell Street in Kelowna was beginning to be evacuated around 1:30p.m. on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Seniors centre evacuated as Glenmore fire grows

Interior Health is reminding residents that despite the alert, the hospital is still fully operational.

KGH is currently a safe distance away from any wildfire activity.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of KelownaHospitalsOkanaganwildfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country wildfire grows to 80 hectares, close to structures
Next story
‘Exponentially worse’: Homes ablaze in West Kelowna, after devastating night

Just Posted

Out of control wildfires are currently burning in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham)
WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

Some of the recent graduates from the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola will be working at Acwsaltca School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire in west Chilcotin leads to evacuation order for Eliguk Lake