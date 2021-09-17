Castlegar from the air. (Photo: Betsy Kline)

Kayaker saves man found in Columbia River under medical distress

The incident happened near Castlegar

A kayaker is being credited with rescuing a man in medical distress from the Columbia River.

According to Castlegar RCMP, a kayaker spotted the 55-year-old man in medical distress while on the Columbia River Wednesday, Sept. 15. The man had entered the water from the shore.

The kayaker was able to pull the man onto his kayak and a short time later a fisheries boat also came to assist.

According to the Ootischenia Fire Department, emergency crews met the boat at the Waterloo Eddy boat launch near Castlegar.

The unconscious man was transferred from the boat to an ambulance and then to the hospital.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: Castlegar man wins $150,000 with scratch and win ticket


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarColumbia River

Previous story
J-Pod is expecting: 3 endangered southern resident whales pregnant, researchers say

Just Posted

Lakwinder Jhaj, Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Skeena BulkleyMP in the upcoming federal election was in Prince Rupert on Sept. 15 to visit the city for the first time as a campaign stopover. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley Liberal MP candidate throws down the gauntlet to NDP incumbent

Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Lakhvinder Jhaj, on a visit to the riding form Sept. 14-16 (Black Press file photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Liberal candidate pops up in the riding 5 days before polling

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse