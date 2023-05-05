Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared

Just Posted

Paint Nights hosted at The Art House Gallery have become a popular event in the Bella Coola Valley. (Ida Eriksen photo)
Bella Coola residents enjoy learning and socializing at The Art House Gallery Paint and Sip Nights

Highway 97 in Cache Creek at the junction with Highway 1 on May 2. Highways 1 and 97 have both reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic with a pilot car. (Photo credit: Sheila Olson)
Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek reopen to single-lane traffic

Flooding in Cache Creek taken May 3, by Kevin Scharfenberg.
‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek

The city of Williams Lake put on a great fireworks show downtown for Halloween 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Council to review annual Halloween Fireworks options in Williams Lake due to safety of horses

Pop-up banner image