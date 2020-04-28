Margaret Trudeau is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Justin Trudeau says mom Margaret Trudeau is recovering after apartment fire

Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she’s ‘doing fine’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s spoken with his mother after she was sent to hospital following a fire at her Montreal apartment late Monday.

Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she’s “doing fine.”

The prime minister thanked first responders for their work and said he was thinking of others in the building who were forced flee the blaze just before midnight.

A woman was taken to hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the local ambulance service, who didn’t name Trudeau as the victim.

Three families were forced from their homes by the fire which required the intervention of several dozen firefighters from the Montreal fire department.

The building on Docteur-Penfield Avenue is not far from the Montreal General Hospital.

Neither the extent of damages to the building nor the cause of the fire had been determined, but officials were still examining the scene this morning.

The Canadian Press

