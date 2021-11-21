(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Juice mixes recalled due to possible presence of glass

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling its Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

The Country Time products were sold in 2.4 kg packages with a best before date of Sept. 15, 2023.

The Tang products were sold in 2.2 kg packages with best before dates of Aug. 20 and 21, 2023.

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We lost everything’: Many residents in Princeton, B.C. still digging out from flood

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley