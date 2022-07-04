Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

Sellars is expected to make an appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court July 4

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)

Jordell Anthony Sellars has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting behind the Williams Lake Stampede grandstands July 3.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed in an email that Sellars, 33, is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sellars is expected to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Monday afternoon (July 4).

The charges were approved following a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon where two people were injured.

Sellars remains in custody and police continue to investigate.

Two years ago Sellars became the third man arrested in connection with the August 2019 homicide of Branton Regner.

Regner was reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Friday, August 9, 2019 . Regner’s body was found in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge by a fisherman on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The incident occurred in the days following the murder of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan August 6, 2019 in Williams Lake.

Sellars, then 30, was remanded into custody in April 2020 charged with one count of murder, one count of attempt murder and one count of kidnapping.

McLaughlin confirmed Monday that those charges were stayed in October 2021.

“The charges were stayed when the Crown Counsel with conduct of the file concluded the charges against Mr. Sellars no longer met the charge assessment standard.”

That test includes whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

