Johnny Depp is dating one of his defamation trial lawyers

Reports say Depp is dating an attorney who represented him in the U.K. trial that he didn’t win. Her name is Joelle Rich. Rich is currently in the process of getting divorced. While she did not represent Depp in the Virginia trial against Amber Heard, she was present in the courtroom. Many people speculated Depp was dating his other attorney, Camille Vasquez, which he was apparently not. Vasquez also went as far as to call that assumption “sexist.”

For more videos like these HERE

Joelle Rich, who is a lawyer in the U.K., is currently in the process of getting divorced. She shares two kids with her estranged husband. According to her bio, she “works to defend [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media.” She also claims to have “particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdaysEntertainment

Previous story
Twitch to ban unlicensed, gambling livestreams following backlash.
Next story
‘No place will take her’: No help for B.C. senior in “life or limb” condition

Just Posted

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)
Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

Signs showing trail closures are up around Bond Lake as work continues in preparation for a controlled burn planned for September and October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn near Williams Lake to start soon

Greeted by cheering staff, Tour de North participants gather outside Canadian Tire in Williams Lake as they complete their ride. The tour, which started in Fort St. John, saw several challenges including a route change due to the Hudson’s Hope wildfires. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo