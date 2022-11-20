Jayme Kennedy, returns as Central Coast Regional District chair, Travis Hall vice-chair

Jayme Kennedy, Central Coast Regional District (CCRD) was re-elected as chair. (CCRD photo) Area B director Travis Hall elected as vice-chair or the CCRD. (CCRD photo)

Jayme Kennedy has been re-elected as chair with the Central Coast Regional District and Area B director Travis Hall from Heilstuk territory has been re-elected vice-chair.

Kennedy said the newly-elected board met recently and the meeting went well.

“I am very hopeful and optimistic that we will be a cohesive group and will be able to do good work together for the region over the next four years.”

Recently the CCRD released the findings of the Hagensborg Water Governance report.

Kennedy said the purpose of the study was to gather information on how taxpayers would like to see this system run. To inform this project, research with the Hagensborg community took place in June through August 2022.”

Research efforts entailed an online citizen survey, a public open house, and two roundtable meetings with engaged residents.

The results of those efforts are available online.

Additionally the first meeting entailed bringing the board up to date, assigning committees, and scheduling the special budget meetings for later this month.

“We are hoping for a strategic plan in February,” Kennedy said.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

