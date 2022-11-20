Jayme Kennedy, returns as Central Coast Regional District chair, Travis Hall vice-chair

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Jayme Kennedy, Central Coast Regional District (CCRD) was re-elected as chair. (CCRD photo)Jayme Kennedy, Central Coast Regional District (CCRD) was re-elected as chair. (CCRD photo)
Area B director Travis Hall elected as vice-chair or the CCRD. (CCRD photo)Area B director Travis Hall elected as vice-chair or the CCRD. (CCRD photo)

Jayme Kennedy has been re-elected as chair with the Central Coast Regional District and Area B director Travis Hall from Heilstuk territory has been re-elected vice-chair.

Kennedy said the newly-elected board met recently and the meeting went well.

“I am very hopeful and optimistic that we will be a cohesive group and will be able to do good work together for the region over the next four years.”

Recently the CCRD released the findings of the Hagensborg Water Governance report.

Kennedy said the purpose of the study was to gather information on how taxpayers would like to see this system run. To inform this project, research with the Hagensborg community took place in June through August 2022.”

Research efforts entailed an online citizen survey, a public open house, and two roundtable meetings with engaged residents.

The results of those efforts are available online.

Additionally the first meeting entailed bringing the board up to date, assigning committees, and scheduling the special budget meetings for later this month.

“We are hoping for a strategic plan in February,” Kennedy said.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella BellaBella CoolaPolitics

Previous story
Victoria woman crowned Miss Earth Canada 2023
Next story
Climate Changed: Rising oceans, storm surges ‘disaster in slow motion’ for coasts

Just Posted

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Jayme Kennedy, returns as Central Coast Regional District chair, Travis Hall vice-chair

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation