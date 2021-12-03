Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood

‘I don’t think there are words to describe it’

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for B.C., was visibly moved in Princeton Friday, Dec. 2 while viewing the effects of the Nov. 14 flood.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating. I don’t think there are words to describe it, when you see this,” he told the Spotlight. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just unbelievable.

Farnworth was touring the town with Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

While walking on Fenchurch Avenue, one of the hardest-hit areas, the group spoke with a homeowner who has received volunteer help to clean out his bungalow. The man described how the water rushed in the front door, and how his daughter screamed for help.

Farnworth put a hand on the man’s shoulder and told him it would be OK to cry.

So far the province has approved $2.16 million in emergency response to the Town of Princeton, according to director of finance James Graham. Some of that money will pay for the temporary replacement of the Tulameen River dike, and lines under the Tulameen River to provide water service to the north side of town.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodPrinceton

Previous story
Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)
Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation

As predicted snow is falling at Ulkatcho First Nation (Anahim Lake) where a local resident measured almost six inches of fresh snow Wednesday, Dec. 1 about 9 a.m. (Graham West photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for northern parts of Chilcotin

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake and on Dec. 10 Williams Lake First Nation will release preliminary results. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Preliminary results from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School investigation to be released

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines