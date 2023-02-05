New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of home owners in some provinces in 2020. Houses and townhouses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of home owners in some provinces in 2020. Houses and townhouses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Investors made up 20 to 30% of homeowners in some provinces: Statistics Canada

Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba

New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of homeowners in some provinces in 2020.

The data agency says investors made up 31.5 per cent of Nova Scotia’s homeowners that year and 29 per cent of New Brunswick’s property holders.

Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba and 20.2 per cent in Ontario.

When grouped together, the data agency’s calculations show under one in five homes in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia was considered an investment property in 2020.

Houses used as an investment were mainly owned by individuals living in the same province as the property.

However, condo apartments were used as an investment more often than houses, with Ontario alone seeing the highest rate of condo apartments used as investments at 41.9 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy

Just Posted

Georgia Jeffrey, front row left, Crystal Rain Harry, Cathy Robson, Dr. Maggie Kovach, Roxanne George, Loretta Mack, back row left, Trevis Mack, Lorianne Duran, Tim Michalchuk and Trudy Andy are enrolled in the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola. They will be graduating in July 2023. Missing from the photograph are Stalla Stump and Chanel Wynja. (Photo submitted)
Bachelor of Education students studying in Bella Coola graduate in July 2023

Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 10, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Bella Coola artist evokes feelings of mystery and solitude with abstract west coast landscapes

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

Joletta Ratcliff, left, and her daughter Aaliyah Beeton were in Williams Lake over the weekend for the CNC Regional Figure Skating Championships. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk figure skater competes in Williams Lake