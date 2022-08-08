Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

IIO is looking into the incident on July 24

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating the injury of a woman while being arrested in Bella Coola.

Information provided by the RCMP states that shortly after 8 a.m. on July 24, 2022, police responded to a complaint regarding a woman alleged to have a weapon. Officers attended and the woman was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been injured during her arrest.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation. Incident classification of this case is serious harm and the investigation is in progress.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Bella CoolaIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP