International Safe Travels designation program approved for Gold Rush Trail, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

The Gold Rush Trail and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association have been approved to use the World Travel and Tourism Council ‘Safe Travels’ international designation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Businesses and communities along the Gold Rush Trail and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast are invited to participate in the Safe Travels Stamp program aimed at assuring visitors that safety protocols are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An international designation, the program allows travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognize destinations and tourism businesses around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safe travel protocols.

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) chief executive officer Amy Thacker said everyone is collectively working together to provide the safest experience possible.

“Ensuring we return to travel in a respectful and sustainable way is at the heart of the values reflected by the businesses and operators on the Gold Rush Trail and in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast,” Thacker stated in a news release.

Andre Kuerbis, CCCTA chair, noted it is an important step on the journey to recovery and reflects the hard work that has been done by businesses, communities and the regional tourism management organization.

He added they ultimately envision a future of travel which is safe, secure and respectful, providing a meaningful and memorable experience to travellers throughout their journey despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very encouraged with the early indications that people are ready and willing to start travelling and we want to be sure that our industry makes it as safe as possible to do so,” cited Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

“This program is one component of showing a collective commitment to safe travel and to collaborate with other tourism organizations around the world in providing a unified message to travellers now and in the future.”

Eligible destinations and businesses along the Gold Rush Trail and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast can use the Safe Travels branding once health and hygiene protocols, outlined by the WTTC have been implemented. There is no cost to participate in the initiative and businesses and communities can apply their own branding to the logo.

For more information contact Sydney at sydney@landwithoutlimits.com.

