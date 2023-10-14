Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)

Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

IH confirmed the positive case to Black Press

Interior Health has confirmed there is an active case of tuberculosis (TB) in the Central Okanagan.

Interior Health (IH) told Black Press Media in a statement Saturday (Oct. 14) that it couldn’t provide any additional information on the active case because of the patient’s privacy.

The health authority said that in the event of a TB case detection, “IH follows a process to evaluate individuals who could have potentially come into contact with the infectious individual during their contagious phase.”

Those who may have been exposed will then be invited for an evaluation to ensure they do not become infected, with direct communication established with the individuals.

“Therefore, if you haven’t received contact from a representative at the Communicable Disease Unit or public health, there is no reason for concern regarding TB, and there is no threat to public health stemming from this particular case.”

Information of TB and where to get tested can be found on IH’s website.

READ MORE: Voter turnout too low to oppose $241 million loan City of Kelowna considering

READ MORE: Early morning ruckus has Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect

BC HealthBreaking NewsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Forest Practices Board investigates planned back burn in Shuswap region

Just Posted

Nusatsum Elementary School students participate in a previous Go By Bike Week in the Bella Coola Valley. (Julia Lowahki photo)
Active Communities Bella Coola inviting valley residents to Go By Bike

Sam Zirnhelt of Zirnhelt Timber Frames in Williams Lake is president of B.C. Log and Timber Building Industry Association. The association has been closely involved with the province as it looks to expand the province’s value-added timber industry. (Black Press photo)
BC announces accelerator tables for value-added timber

The Wiegele Family owners of Mike Wiegele Heli Ski Resort in Blue River. Mike, young grandson Charlie in front of this grandfather, Bonnie, and Michelle. (Photo submitted by: Michelle Wiegele)
Blue River’s famed Mike Wiegele Heli Ski Resort sells to Denver company

A sign posted at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, indicated the emergency room was closed. (Photo submitted)
Controversial ER closure sign in Williams Lake rooted in nursing shortage: Union