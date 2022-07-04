RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting

The woman was in a lineup getting food when she was hit

Family have confirmed the woman injured in a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon (July 3) was an innocent victim.

“She was in a lineup for food,” said her brother.

“She is in good health, her heel was hit, due to injury she’s being transported to Kamloops (hospital).”

The victim and family, whose identity is being protected by Black Press Media, said they are very thankful for all the well wishes they have received.

“I know she says the same as I do, family thanks emergency services, police, especially the Stampede announcer who calmly spoke to the crowd to avoid wide panic, we’re thankful the accused is caught, no man hunt was needed, we hope justice will come next.”

It was nearing the end of the final day of the final performance of the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon at about 3:37 p.m. when a gunman entered the secured area behind the Stampede grandstands. One man was shot twice and the woman was shot once.

More than 4,000 rodeo fans were in the grandstands at the time, and rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch directed them to calmly evacuate into the infield.

Meanwhile, an RCMP officer was able to subdue the suspect a short distance away from the grandstand entrance.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, RCMP said they believed the shooting was targetted.

Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede, 1 man arrested

