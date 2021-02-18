Sheening was reported in the Rivers Inlet area south of Bella Coola after thousands of litres of diesel was released. The incident was reported on Feb. 15 before 4:30 p.m. said the B.C. Government. (Google Maps)

Sheening was reported in the Rivers Inlet area south of Bella Coola after thousands of litres of diesel was released. The incident was reported on Feb. 15 before 4:30 p.m. said the B.C. Government. (Google Maps)

Indigenous guardians contain 60% of diesel spill at Rivers Inlet

Crab, eelgrass, ducks and geese some of the species at risk following diesel spill

Numerous marine plant and wildlife species have been impacted in northern B.C., after fuel from a tanker truck ended up in part of Rivers Inlet.

Over the B.C. Family Day long weekend between 7,000 to 8,000 litres of diesel fuel was released due to what is believed to have been a crack in a line from one of the trailer units parked at the old Rivers Inlet Cannery site.

Guardians with Wuikinuxv Nation, located south of Bella Coola, assessed the leaked fuel’s disbursement late Tuesday (Feb. 16), which was spilled into the Wannock (Owikeno) River and Rivers Inlet marine environment – close to ecologically rich wetland and estuary sites.

Crab, eelgrass, ducks and geese, wild rice and root gardens, outgoing juvenile salmon and incoming spawning eulachon and herring have been identified by the Nation as resources that need immediate protection.

After meetings with Environment Canada, Coast Guard and other officials, Wuikinuxv Nation said in an update Wednesday that the large diesel slick in the inlet has not entered Kildala Bay and estuary, and will likely continue to move west out of the inlet.”

READ MORE: New report assesses B.C. coast’s oil spill sensitivity, and it’s high

Wuikinuxv and Heiltsuk Guardians have been able to contain 60 per cent of the area where the diesel is entering the inlet.

Spill areas on the land were mopped up with tarps placed on the site to prevent rainwater from washing more diesel out into the inlet. Containment boom and sorbents have also been deployed.

Transport Canada NASP flight results with the spill mapped in the marine have been given to B.C. officials.

READ MORE: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal
Next story
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation government staff are anticipated to return to work Monday, Jan. 25. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute

A three-judge panel unanimously set aside a 2018 finding by the Specific Claims Tribunal

Sheening was reported in the Rivers Inlet area south of Bella Coola after thousands of litres of diesel was released. The incident was reported on Feb. 15 before 4:30 p.m. said the B.C. Government. (Google Maps)
Indigenous guardians contain 60% of diesel spill at Rivers Inlet

Crab, eelgrass, ducks and geese some of the species at risk following diesel spill

"We’re largely back on track," said principal for Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary School, Tony Speers. The school in Nemiah Valley reopened earlier this week after a community lockdown due to COVID-19. (Gaeil Farrar photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin schools seek to recreate sense of belonging in classrooms

Students return to class after community lockdowns

This unfinished, one bedroom home on just under 30 acres is listed for $300,000 and the riverfront property is also prone to "occasional flooding" according to the website description. The assessed value is $188,000 (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Affordable housing a challenge in Bella Coola

The average selling price of a home in the Valley is between $300,000 - $350,000

Bella Bella Community School was also selected (file photo)
Two central coast schools to participate in the Active School Travel Pilot Program

SAMS and Bella Bella Community schools will both receive funding under the program

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Most Read